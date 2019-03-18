Manohar Parrikar cremated with state honours; thousands bid adieu

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Photo: PTI
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar was cremated with state honurs here Monday, with thousands bidding the affable politician a fond farewell.
BJP president Amit Shah, some Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the funeral at Miramar.
Parrikar's eldest son Utpal lit the funeral pyre.
The funeral procession started from the Kala Academy where thousands, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid their last respects to the former defence minister.
The mortal remains of the 63-year-old senior BJP leader were kept in a flower-decked hearse which left for the Miramar beach, where the last rites were performed.
The affection and popularity Parrikar enjoyed among ordinary Goans was on display as hundreds of common folks, and his party workers lined up to pay tributes to the chief minister, who died on Sunday after prolonged illness.
