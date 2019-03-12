Parrikar pays tribute to Goa's first CM on birth anniversary

-
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday paid tributes to the state's first chief minister late Dayanand Bandodkar on his birth anniversary.
Parrikar lauded Bandodkar's contribution towards the development of the coastal state.
"Tributes to Goa's first Chief Minister Dayanand (Bhausaheb) Bandodkar on his birth anniversary. We remember his invaluable contribution in building a strong foundation for Goa's progress," he said in a tweet.
Born on March 12, 1911, Bandodkar was the first chief minister of the then Union Territory of Goa, Daman and Diu.
He attained charge after the first state elections in 1963 and continued on the top post till his demise on August 12, 1973.
Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for which he is undergoing treatment since the last one year. He was earlier admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and the US.
