Parrikar pays tribute to Goa's first CM on birth anniversary

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday paid tributes to the state's first chief minister late on

Parrikar lauded Bandodkar's contribution towards the development of the coastal state.

"Tributes to Goa's Dayanand (Bhausaheb) Bandodkar on We remember his invaluable contribution in building a strong foundation for Goa's progress," he said in a tweet.

Born on March 12, 1911, Bandodkar was the first chief minister of the then Union Territory of Goa,

He attained charge after the first state elections in 1963 and continued on the top post till his demise on August 12, 1973.

Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for which he is undergoing treatment since the last one year. He was earlier admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and the US.

