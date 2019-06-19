Moscow says MH17 charges based on 'unfounded allegations'

Moscow slammed "unfounded accusations" by international investigators who Wednesday charged four people, including Russian citizens, with murder over the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 above rebel-held eastern Ukraine.
"Once again, absolutely unfounded accusations are being made against the Russian side, aimed at discrediting Russia in the eyes of the international community," the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.
