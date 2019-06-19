AP starts handing over buildings in Hyderabad to Telangana

: The government Wednesday started handing over buildings in the Secretariat here to the dispensation in line with a recent order by the of both the states.

The government was allotted the buildings in four blocks at the secretariat complex after bifurcation of the state in 2014, as was since made common capital for both the states for 10 years.

Earlier this month, the of both the states ESL Narasimhan issued an order re-allotting the buildings and bungalows under the governments custody to

In pursuance of the orders, the possession of the 'K' block and North 'H' block of Andhra Pradesh secretariat at was handed over to administration department of the government, an communique said.

When contacted, a senior said the remaining buildings are expected to be handed over on June 20.

Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, on June 18, had said a new secretariat would be constructed after demolishing the existing structure.

He had said foundation stone for the new office complex would be laid on June 27.

Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, soon after taking over the reins of the state, agreed to hand over the buildings under the control of the residuary state in the common capital, to Telangana.

