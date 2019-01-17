Following is the timeline of the



developments leading to Thursday's ruling on dance bars in

Stating that there can be "regulations" but not "total prohibition", the Court paved the way for reopening of dance bars in the state by setting aside some provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on their licensing and functioning.

August 15, 2005: government imposes ban on operation of dance bars. The ban does not include dancing in three star-plus hotels and clubs.

2005: The ban is challenged in the by bar owners and dancers associations.

April 12, 2006: The revokes the ban after noting that it was discriminatory and in violation of law.

2006: government appeals against the HC order in The apex court admits the petition.

July 2013: The SC upholds HC order revoking the ban.

2014: Maharashtra government, instead of implementing the SC orders, amends section 33 (A) of the Maharashtra Police Act by which it prohibited dancing of any type in all bars, hotels and restaurants across the hospitality industry.

2014: The Indian Hotels and Restaurants Owners Association approaches SC challenging the amendment.

October 2015 and March 2016: SC strikes down the amendment prohibiting dancing of any type in all bars, hotels and restaurants.

2016: enacts a new law, the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and and Protection of of Women (Working therein) Act, which imposes restrictions and provisions on licensing and functioning of dance bars.

2016: The new law is challenged in SC by several associations.

August 2018: SC concludes hearing in the matter and reserves its judgement.

January 17, 2019: SC paves way for reopening of dance bars and sets aside several restrictions and provisions of the 2016 Act.

