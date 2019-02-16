Passenger caught with foreign currencies at Goa airport

authorities Saturday caught an international passenger at the airport for illegally carrying foreign currencies worth Rs 7.64 lakh, a said.

The passenger was bound for Sharjah in the UAE by an flight when he was intercepted by Air officers at the international airport in Dabolim, of in R Manohar said.

The officers recovered assorted foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 7.64 lakh from the passenger who was apprehended, he said.

"The said assorted foreign currencies were concealed inside wallet and hand baggage of the said international passenger," Manohar said.

"The currencies were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," he added.

The identity of the passenger was not revealed.

"The Air Customs of Commissionerate has seized foreign currencies equivalent to approximately Rs 75.14 lakh from international passengers at the Dabolim international airport since April 2018," Manohar said.

