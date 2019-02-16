JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

FATF to be given dossier to blacklist Pak for terror links
Business Standard

Passenger held with Rs 67 lakh at Nagpur railway station

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A man was Saturday held with Rs 67.5 lakh unaccounted cash inside a train at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra, a Railway Protection Force official said.

The RPF official said Purnanand Mishra (48), a local resident, who was held from the 12616 Grand Trunk Express, claimed he was taking the currency package from Nagpur to Chennai.

"He has been handed over to Income Tax authorities for further action," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements