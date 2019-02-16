Passenger held with Rs 67 lakh at Nagpur railway station

-
ALSO READ
Major fire in under-construction Nagpur hospital; none hurt
USFDA completes inspection of Nagpur facility, no observation issued: Lupin
Truck hits Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express, 2 coaches derail
Train accident averted near Jaipur
CR to run 50 winter special trains from Mumbai to Goa, Nagpur
-
A man was Saturday held with Rs 67.5 lakh unaccounted cash inside a train at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra, a Railway Protection Force official said.
The RPF official said Purnanand Mishra (48), a local resident, who was held from the 12616 Grand Trunk Express, claimed he was taking the currency package from Nagpur to Chennai.
"He has been handed over to Income Tax authorities for further action," the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU