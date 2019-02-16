Two get 10 years in jail in separate POCSO cases in Mumbai

Two persons were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in separate cases of in and Govandi areas of the city.

(30) was sentenced by a for raping a five-year-old girl in in 2014 after luring her with chocolates, Rakesh Tiwari said.

In the second case, a held (26) guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in Govandi in 2015.

The victim, who was lured by a Rs 10 note by Rajput, narrated the ordeal when his mother queried where he had got the money from.

Rajput was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)