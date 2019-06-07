Patel takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi HC

Justice was sworn in as of the Friday.

administered the oath of office to Justice Patel at a function held at Raj Niwas here.

Earlier, Justice Patel was posted at the

The Collegium had recommended his name for the appointment as of the

Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy and cabinet colleagues, senior members of the judiciary, officers of the and other officials were present at the ceremony.

With an approved strength of 60, the has a shortage of around 24 judges.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)