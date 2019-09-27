Sharad Pawar drops plan to visit ED office at the request of Mumbai Police

-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, on Friday said he won't be going to the agency's office later in the day as announced by him earlier this week.
Pawar's decision came after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve met him at his residence and requested him not to visit the ED office as it may create a law and order situation.
Pawar had announced that he would visit the ED office at 2 pm, even though the agency has not summoned him yet.
Talking to reporters, Pawar thanked the Shiv Sena and Congress for backing him on the ED action issue, adding the agency's action gave an impression that opposition leaders were being targeted.
