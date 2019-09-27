JUST IN
Surprised over Sharad Pawar's name figuring in MSCB scam case: Anna Hazare
Business Standard

Sharad Pawar drops plan to visit ED office at the request of Mumbai Police

Pawar had announced that he would visit the ED office at 2 pm, even though the agency has not summoned him yet

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

sharad, pawar, NCP
NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, named in a money-laundering case by the ED in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank, on Friday said he won't be going to the agency's office later in the day as announced by him earlier this week.

Pawar's decision came after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve met him at his residence and requested him not to visit the ED office as it may create a law and order situation.

Pawar had announced that he would visit the ED office at 2 pm, even though the agency has not summoned him yet.

Talking to reporters, Pawar thanked the Shiv Sena and Congress for backing him on the ED action issue, adding the agency's action gave an impression that opposition leaders were being targeted.
First Published: Fri, September 27 2019. 14:00 IST

