ED books NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, others in Rs 25,000 crore bank scam

Ahead of Maharashtra election, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered money laundering case against big wigs of politics, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit Pawar and several former directors of Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank in connection with the Rs 25,000 crore loan scam.

According to the enforcement agency, the loans provided to Cooperative Sugar Factories (CSF) was in connivance with the then senior officials of the State Co-operative bank to siphon off the money which had caused huge loss to the bank. “There were several irregularities in the sanctioning of loan committed, only with the purpose of extending benefits to the directors of the lending bank, for personal gains," ED said.

Explaining the modus operandi, the probe agency said that loans were sanctioned to CSF despite weak financial and negative network. No collateral were taken in many cases, and credit extended was based on incorrect representation made by bank. Even the bank had also extended the additional working facilities to certain few sugar factories without having any prudent reason.

It further said that due to alleged mismanagement and under utilisation of the capacity and increasing overhead expenditure, these sugar factories became sick and were sold at a price much below the reserve price to avail wrongful gains to the purchaser.

The ED alleged that even purchaser had personal and political links to the board of the directors of the CSF and the consent of the borrowing units were not taken before undertaking the sale, indicating the wrong intention on the part of board.

Certain evidences, in possession with the federal agency, show that forged documents like sale certificate were made in some instances in which the actual sale (as per the sale deed) was done at much lower level that what mentioned in the sale deed. It also observed that no rule was followed to fix the reserve price as it was fixed on the basis of the interest of the purchaser, be it market value or distress value of the property. Even the sale were done without inviting the tender.

“The director flouted various bank and Reserve Bank of India regulations by sanctioning illegal loans, giving loans to the related parties without disclosing it to bank. Selling off units at throwaway prices to relatives. There were huge misappropriation of funds on part of committee members, directors and the loan committee members of the state cooperative bank, ED noted.

ED has booked case on September 23, based on the first information report filed by the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai police. A criminal public interest litigation was filed in Bombay High Court early this year alleging several irregularities in the loan sanctioning process by the bank management.