'Pawar tied up with Cong as ideology more important for him'

The NCP Thursday said its had joined hands with the 20 years ago, immediately after quitting it, as ideology was more important for him than personal issues.

made the remarks a day after said Pawar had tied up with the despite the old party "humiliating" him.

Malik also sought to know why the was "upset" now.

Pawar had quit the in 1999 over the issue of foreign origin of then Congress and formed the NCP in the same year.

"After the Assembly and polls (held simultaneously) in 1999, the had offered Deputy Prime Minister's post to and also called for forming government in the state," Malik said.

"But formed government in with the Congress. For him, individual ego was not a big issue, but ideology. When it comes to ideology, personal issues are not important. This was 20 years ago, but why is the being upset now?" he asked.

Modi, while addressing BJP workers from some constituencies in Maharashtra, including Pawar's home turf Baramati on Wednesday, had accused the Congress of "insulting" the Maratha strongman despite being a of the old party then.

Modi said what he had heard about was that Pawar had staked claim to be the Congress and therefore, was shown the door by that party.

"This can happen only in the parties led by families. And the funny thing is, the same Pawar sahab, who was humiliated by the Congress, had formed an alliance with it," Modi had told BJP workers.

Modi, however, had also said that at personal level he respected Pawar for the works he carried out for the people.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)