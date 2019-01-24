Alexander Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "Birdman", lamented the treatment meted out to writers in Indian film industry and wondered why they are considered the lower on the ladder.

Dinelaris is in the city to attend the launch of Boman Irani's production banner, Irani MovieTone. He will also conduct a day-long screenwriting workshop for budding writers, directors and students of cinema.

"I am unfamiliar (with Indian cinema) and I am just learning. I have seen handful of and I have seen Boman's work. I am opening myself to find a bridge. Hopefully I will be well versed when we meet next," the told reporters Thursday.

"My education (on Indian cinema) began with Boman. I did not know who he was and I had not seen his And at the same time I had not won anything or was not paid attention to either," he added.

The 50-year-old scribe also said that he felt a connection with Irani's script.

"We just connected on the story that he was writing. Here, the are a little bit in lower packing order. That is just the way it is and I don't know why. I fell in love with his story and we just clicked immediately," Dinelaris said.

The duo met when Irani visited and they know each other for over six and a half years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)