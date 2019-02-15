Pb govt announces Rs 12 lakh compensation, job to kin of dead CRPF jawans

Friday announced Rs 12 lakh compensation and a job to the next of kin of the four CRPF jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama terror attack.

The mortal remains of these bravehearts would be cremated on Saturday with full state honours, the said as he expressed solidarity with the families of the soldiers.

Among the around 40 jawans who lost their lives in the barbaric attack in south Kashmir, Kulwinder Singh of district, Sukhjinder Singh of Tarantarn, of Moga and Manjinder Singh of Dinanagar were from

Reassuring his government's full support and cooperation to the families in their hour of grief, Singh said the people of stood by them.

The chief minister, as per an official statement, reiterated his demand for strong retaliatory action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime against humanity and said that the sacrifices of the "brave sons of the soil" would not go in vain.

