Defending champions Railways enter semifinals of Senior Nationals Hockey

Defending champions Railway Promotion Board, Hockey Haryana, and advanced to the semifinals of the 9th Senior Women National Championship 2019 (A Division) after winning their respective matches here on Friday.

In the first quarterfinal, Promotion Board secured a 7-0 victory over Hockey Academy to enter the semifinals. The defending champions produced a brilliant display with goals from (30th minute, 60th), Navneet Kaur (36th, 51st), Gurjit Kaur (11th), Navjot Kaur (13th) and Neha (54th).

In the second quarterfinal, produced an emphatic 8-3 win over Hockey to book their semifinal berth.

In the third quarterfinal, defeated 1-0. The only goal of the match came in the 30th minute through

The fourth quarterfinal saw come back from a goal-down to beat 3-1. scored the first goal through Ekta Kaushik (15th), but scored thrice in the remaining time to get the win.

Goals for Hockey Maharashtra were scored by R Ramngaighzuali (22nd), Renuka Yadav (26th) and Aishwarya Chavan (51st).

