Defending champions Railways enter semifinals of Senior Nationals Hockey

Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Maharashtra advanced to the semifinals of the 9th Senior Women National Championship 2019 (A Division) after winning their respective matches here on Friday.
In the first quarterfinal, Railway Sports Promotion Board secured a 7-0 victory over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to enter the semifinals. The defending champions produced a brilliant display with goals from Vandana Katariya (30th minute, 60th), Navneet Kaur (36th, 51st), Gurjit Kaur (11th), Navjot Kaur (13th) and Neha (54th).
In the second quarterfinal, Hockey Haryana produced an emphatic 8-3 win over Hockey Jharkhand to book their semifinal berth.
In the third quarterfinal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Karnataka 1-0. The only goal of the match came in the 30th minute through Jyoti Pal.
The fourth quarterfinal saw Hockey Maharashtra come back from a goal-down to beat Hockey Punjab 3-1. Hockey Punjab scored the first goal through Ekta Kaushik (15th), but Hockey Maharashtra scored thrice in the remaining time to get the win.
Goals for Hockey Maharashtra were scored by R Ramngaighzuali (22nd), Renuka Yadav (26th) and Aishwarya Chavan (51st).
