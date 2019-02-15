Pro-Volleyball league shifts to Chennai

: The inaugural Pro- League shifts to after the first leg in Kochi, with a match between Spartans and U Mumbai Volley at the Nehru indoor stadium here Saturday.

Three preliminary league matches, two semifinals and the final will be held here.

Also, in a bid to promote womens in India, the PVL organisers have organised an All-Star Women match to be played on the final day (February 22).

The match will serve as a platform to showcase the Indian women volleyball talent and will be played between Team Blue and Team Yellow.

PVL said, "It is a milestone moment for us as this will be the first ever Womens All-Star match in for any other sport league except "



Spartans require to win one of their remaining two matches to qualify for the semifinals.

Spartans, who have one win (2 points) in three outings, will play back-to-back at the weekend, against U Mumbai Volley and Ahmedabad Defenders (Feb 17), both of whom are yet to register a win.

Table toppers Calicut Heroes (11 points), Blue Spikers (8 points) and Black Hawks (4 points) have already qualified for the knockouts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)