4 days after factory fire, body parts of 5 found from debris

A disaster management team found body parts of five persons from the debris of a burnt plastic furniture manufacturing factory in North district Friday, four days after the fire incident there.

Five workers of the unit had gone missing after the fire broke out there in Ghola area on Monday.

"A disaster management team retrieved body parts of all the five missing workers from the debris. They were charred to death in the major fire on Monday," West Bengal Fire Services told

The body parts were sent for post-mortem examination, the said.

The factory was gutted in the blaze which was extinguished a little after 8 pm Monday, he said.

Bose and of Fire Services Jagmohan had supervised the fire fighting operations at the spot.

After the fire was extinguished, Disaster Management personnel were deployed to conduct search for the missing five workers.

An FIR was registered by department.

It was being checked whether norms and guidelines were flouted in the factory, Mitra had said.

