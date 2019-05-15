Peace Party chief gets bail in 2017 model code violation case

-
ALSO READ
BJP leader remanded to 14-day judicial custody, moved to sub jail
'Pilot Baba' sent to judicial custody
BJP Lok Sabha candidate Prakash Babu jailed for 14 days in Sabarimala violence case
Madras HC formulates guidelines for cancelling bail
Maha man arrested for providing bogus surety documents
-
Peace Party president Mohamed Ayub has surrendered before a court here after it issued a bailable warrant against him in connection with an alleged violation of model code conduct in 2017, police said on Wednesday.
Chief judicial magistrate Rakesh Gautam released him on bail on Tuesday after furnishing two bonds of Rs 20,000.
According to the prosecution, a case was registered against Ayub during the 2017 assembly election for allegedly publishing objectionable advertisement without permission. The police had also filed a charge sheet against him.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU