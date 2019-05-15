JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US Catholic dioceses announce abuse 'compensation program'

Man gets 7-yr RI for sodomising minor boy in Maharashtra
Business Standard

Peace Party chief gets bail in 2017 model code violation case

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

Peace Party president Mohamed Ayub has surrendered before a court here after it issued a bailable warrant against him in connection with an alleged violation of model code conduct in 2017, police said on Wednesday.

Chief judicial magistrate Rakesh Gautam released him on bail on Tuesday after furnishing two bonds of Rs 20,000.

According to the prosecution, a case was registered against Ayub during the 2017 assembly election for allegedly publishing objectionable advertisement without permission. The police had also filed a charge sheet against him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 10:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU