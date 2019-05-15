/ -- Dr. and Floor64, Inc. aka com, its founder and Michael Masnick, and its Leigh (collectively, "Techdirt") are pleased to announce that they have reached a settlement of the defamation lawsuit filed by Dr. Ayyadurai against in in Boston, (the "Lawsuit").

The lawsuit concerned statements made in 14 articles published at com between September 2014 and November 2016 that challenged Dr. Ayyadurai's claim that he invented the modern system of email (collectively, the "14 Articles").

On September 6, 2017, largely on First Amendment grounds, the District Court granted Techdirt's motion to dismiss the case; however, Techdirt's motion under California's Anti-SLAPP law to strike Dr. Ayyadurai's complaint and award attorneys' fees was denied. The parties filed cross-appeals with the (the "Appeal").

To resolve this dispute on non-financial terms, without the need for further involvement of the U.S. court system, the parties have now agreed: (1) that Techdirt shall post a hyperlink reading "Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai's Response to this Article and Statement on the Invention of Email," at the top of each of the 14 Articles, which will link to a statement titled "Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai's Statement on the Invention of Email: A Response to the 14 Articles About Him at Techdirt.com (posted Sept. 2014 to Nov. 2016)" (the "Dr. Ayyadurai Statement"), and (2) all parties shall execute mutual releases, jointly dismissing with prejudice the Appeal and the Lawsuit, with each side agreeing to be responsible for his/its own legal fees and costs.

The parties are pleased to have resolved this matter.

Source: Harder LLP, for Dr.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)