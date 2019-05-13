Pennar Group bags orders worth Rs 311 crore

Pennar Group, a value-added engineering products and solutions company, Monday said it won orders worth Rs 311 crore in April across various business verticals.

"The group's flagship company (PIL) received multiple orders aggregating Rs 173 crore across its business verticals," the company said in a statement.

The orders received were from Integrated Factory, Rail Factory and Universal Engineering for railway products; Emerson, Endurance, Wabco, Ashok Leyland, for industrial components besides from Sterling & Wilson, Hammon and Thermax, IFB, L G Balakrishnan and Wahi Sons for various products.

(PEBS Pennar) received orders aggregating Rs 138 crore, the statement said adding, the new orders received by PEBS Pennar were for warehouses and manufacturing facilities from customers such as Natco, MRF and

Commenting on the recent wins, K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, Pennar Industries, said, "We are happy to report a steady increase in order inflow from our long-standing existing customers as well as new customers. While the demand for Pennar's value-added engineering products continue to remain robust, the demand for the Pre Engineered Buildings, in particular, has improved significantly, as reflected by repeat orders from our existing customers."



Pennar Industries has a strong presence across growth sectors in through four business units Railways, Tubes, Industrial Components and Steel Products.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)