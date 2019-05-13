"Like-minded" Cong MLAs to meet after May 19 assembly bypolls

Amid coalition worries, a meeting of "like-minded" MLAs will take place after bypolls to and Chincholi assembly constituencies on May 19, S T Somashekar, who is the convener of the meeting, said Monday.

"MLAs are busy with Chincholi and bypolls. I will also be there from Wednesday morning till May 17 or18.. there was Bengaluru dairy election as well.

So because of elections I could not speak to anyone, will speak to about 10 to 12 (legislators) and fix the date," Somashekar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "meeting will happen, there is no problem with it, date has to finalised, May 21 is the plan, but have not spoken to everyone as all arebusy with election. Will speak to them on May 17 or 18 anddecide."



Earlier, the meeting of "like-minded" MLAs called by Somashekar on April 30 was deferred citing preparations for the bypolls.

The party had asked all its MLAs to work for the Chincholi and bypolls.

Legislature Party and former Chief Minister had also asked Somashekar and associate MLAs, who are considered close him, to postpone the meeting as it would send a wrong message ahead of by-polls.

Somashekar's invitation for the April 30 meeting of "like-minded" MLAs had created a flutter amid worries within the rulingCongress-JD(S) coalition and dissidence in the Congress surfacing again.

The meeting is likely to discuss issues faced by Congress MLAs under the coalition government and long-pending development work.

Also, the present political situation in the state and the implications of the Lok Sabha and assembly bypoll resultswill be discussed, Congress sources said.

According to the sources, as these MLAs areconsidered close to Siddaramaiah, they may also discuss the growing clamour for him to become CM once again and JD(S) leaders' public outburst on the issue.

H D Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leaders, including its state chief A H Vishwanath, are upset over a few Congress legislators including Ministers clamouring for becoming the once again.

Also, the meeting gains significance following Yeddyurappa's reported statement that the longevity of the stategovernment would depend on the stand taken by about 20



"disgruntled" Congress legislators after the Lok Sabha election results.

Somashekar in January had embarrassed the coalition, especially Congress leaders, with his statement that be made again, and had claimed that development works had come to a grinding halt.

His comments had irked Kumaraswamy, who had even threatened to step down.

