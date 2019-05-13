JUST IN
No difference between Congress, BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Court to record Atishi Marlena's statement in her plea against Gautam Gambhir

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Monday directed AAP leader Atishi Marlena to record her statement in her complaint against BJP rival Gautam Gambhir alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas directed Marlena to appear before the court on May 31, the next date of hearing.

The court had earlier asked Marlena to prove her locus standi for filing the petition against Gambhir.

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Gambhir has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituencies.

Marlena is pitted against Gambhir in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency, where polling was held on Sunday.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 19:56 IST

