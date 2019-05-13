Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds roadshow in Indore

Wearing a maroon saree and sporting a 'tilak' on her forehead, Monday held a roadshow here, traversing the roads while perched atop a flower-bedecked vehicle.

Polling for the seat, which the BJP has been winning since 1989, is scheduled on May 19 in the fourth and last phase of Lok Sabha polls in

Flanked by and his counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, she started the roadshow from and was seen waving to the crowd who cheered and greeted her enroute as her caravan passed the crowded city streets.

At many places, the workers shouted Chowidar chor hai, a slogan which and Priyankas brother Rahul uses to attack over the Rafale jet deal.

People jostled to have a glimpse of her during the three-km long roadshow. A young man climbed the bonnet of her vehicle for a 'selfie' with her, which she obliged smilingly.

"Her face and mannerism reminds me of her grandmother Indira Gandhi, Bhagwan Sharma, a resident of Indore's Kanadia area said.

The roadshow traversed the Jawahar Road, Bombay Baazar and other busy areas before it ended at the Rajwada area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)