Perpule Launches UltraPOS, an Omni-channel Retail Solution, With Marquee Customers

/ -- Perpule, an company and India's first self-checkout enabler, announced the launch of its next-gen (POS) billing solution called Perpule's is a platform independent, form factor independent POS billing system, which can enable anytime, anywhere billing. It is a cloud-based SaaS product that eliminates the need of bulky servers and computers in the store. will enable offline stores to reduce billing counter size by up to 40% and help increase sales and revenue through an AI/data-driven approach to dynamic offers, cross-sell and upsell. It is currently being used by brands such as Vishal Mega Mart, Big Bazaar, Foodhall and many more.

UltraPOS can render traditional billing systems obsolete with in-built features such as analytics, inventory and Retailers can update product prices, stocks, offers, etc. consistently across platforms. The cloud-based solution seamlessly operates in online as well as offline modes which is perfect for where connectivity is still a challenge. This solution also gives omni-channel players a platform to manage orders and inventory for both as well in-store sales from the store itself. The UltraPOS solution can work with any device such as handhelds, mobile, desktop and tablets. It allows cashiers to scan barcodes, generate receipts and accept payments without any hassle. Retailers can also opt for the accompanying hardware (a handheld device) at no additional cost and a flexible monthly rental fee. Retailers can also opt UltraPOS for their existing infrastructure or try out a combination of both handheld and traditional billing modules.

A major challenge for retailers is the lack of display area and suboptimal customer flow. UltraPOS tackles this by reducing the size of billing counters, allowing for more space to showcase merchandise and increase footfall. Due to the mobile nature of the device, users can save significantly on IT capex, opex and manpower costs. Retailers will be able to get more than 50% reduction in spend (eg. store server, computer, printer, scanner, EDC/payment, networking, etc.) and 95% reduction in paper saved from digital receipts. also provides value-added services for retailers to increase revenue such as bill payments, recharges and ticket bookings.

In 2016, pioneered mobile app-based self-checkout and for offline stores, food outlets, malls and cafeterias. The solutions help in improving customer experience by reducing queues at checkouts and making stores smarter. Today more than a million consumers are using Perpule's self-checkout and across several of India's top brands. Perpule is working with leading retailers like Big Bazaar, Vishal Mega Mart, SPAR, MORE, HyperCITY and Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) such as KFC, etc. amongst others. The was founded in October 2016 by Abhinav Pathak, Saketh BSV and Yogesh Ghaturle. In 2018, Perpule raised $4.7 million in Series A from Prime Venture Partners, and The company had previously raised a seed round of $650K from Kstart, the seed fund of the Kalaari Capital, and Raghunandan G in 2017.

Supporting Quotes



Abhinav Pathak, & Co-founder, Perpule



"We are super excited about UltraPOS which will make the current POS billing systems obsolete and will redefine customer experiences significantly. We have been collaborating with the largest of the retailers in to understand their challenges and aspirations and have got-it-all built in one platform that they can trust and customize. Our product approach is about building the commerce platform which doubles up as a billing system and can also open up alternate revenue streams for our partners in future. We have already onboarded over seven renowned brands in and are particularly focussing on capturing retailers of all sizes across Tier I, II and III markets in 2019."JP Shukla, Co-founder & CEO, 1-India"When it comes to POS solution services there are loads of commentators that talk a good game, but UltraPOS helps you make it happen. They have enabled me, coached me and given me the confidence to share Perpule's story and impact widely. It is engaging customers and industry commentators alike, and bringing our great results. The UltraPOS provides me with the agility to rapidly launch stores in T2 and T3 cities. In addition to billing, the platform helps execute sales strategies, provides insights for real-time decision making, and makes demand forecasting smarter. This integrated platform is expected to drive substantial cost and space savings. The is a way to future-proof stores."Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO,"Perpule's UltraPOS is a commendable effort to help retailers modernise and digitise their retail systems. It is a boon for creating digital billing records for customers and also helps save Identifying customers and helping them buy can be a long-term advantage with this system. I wish the team success to help retail in India modernise."

