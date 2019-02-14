No government-run drug de-addiction centre in Himachal: Health Minister

There is no government-run drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in the state, said Thursday.

Parmar informed the House during the ongoing Budget Session that there are three (IRCA) run by NGOs in the state under centrally-sponsored "Scheme of Assistance for the Prevention of Alcoholism & Substance (Drugs) Abuse".

These centres are located in Kullu, and in district, he said in reply to questions raised by and

The said a total of 443 drug addicts were treated in these centres from January 1 last year to January 15 this year.

