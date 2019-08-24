JUST IN
Arun Jaitley's contributions will be remembered forever: Sonia Gandhi
Business Standard

Deeply saddened by Jaitley's demise, country has lost 'a tall leader': CJI

I express my condolences to his family and pray for the noble soul to rest in peace, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said with the demise of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost "an eminent senior advocate" and "a tall leader".

"I am personally, deeply saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley," the CJI told PTI.

Justice Gogoi said on behalf of the country's judiciary, "I express my condolences to his family and pray for the noble soul to rest in peace.

 
First Published: Sat, August 24 2019. 15:10 IST

