Deeply saddened by Jaitley's demise, country has lost 'a tall leader': CJI

Chief Justice of India on Saturday said with the demise of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost "an eminent senior advocate" and "a tall leader".

"I am personally, deeply saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley," the CJI told PTI.

Justice Gogoi said on behalf of the country's judiciary, "I express my condolences to his family and pray for the noble soul to rest in peace.



