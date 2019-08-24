Deeply saddened by Jaitley's demise, country has lost 'a tall leader': CJI

-
ALSO READ
Career timeline of Arun Jaitley, PM Modi's go-to man in New Delhi
Arun Jaitley: The Finance Minister who loved a good meal and good gossip
In pics: From Emergency days to finance ministry, the journey of Jaitley
It's time we stood up with judiciary, Jaitley on allegations against CJI
Arun Jaitley, former finance minister and economic reformer, dies at 66
-
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said with the demise of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost "an eminent senior advocate" and "a tall leader".
"I am personally, deeply saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley," the CJI told PTI.
Justice Gogoi said on behalf of the country's judiciary, "I express my condolences to his family and pray for the noble soul to rest in peace.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU