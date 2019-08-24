Articulate leader, distinguished minister: Leaders pay tributes to Jaitley

JUST IN
Arun Jaitley: The Finance Minister who loved a good meal and good gossip
President Ram Nath Kovind said Jaitley's death has left a 'huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Top political leaders paid rich tributes to senior BJP leader and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who died on Saturday.

The former Union minister died at AIIMS where he was undergoing treatment for several weeks. He was 66.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences, saying he has lost a valued friend. President Ram Nath Kovind said Jaitley's death has left a "huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem."

BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Jaitley's death was a personal loss.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Arun Jaitley, Jaitley's departure is a personal loss for me. As him, I have lost not only a senior leader of the organization but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji's presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Women and child development minister Smriti Irani said, "A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means. Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti (sic)." ALSO READ: Arun Jaitley: The Finance Minister who loved a good meal and good gossip The Congress said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called Jaitley's untimely demise a huge loss for the nation.

First Published: Sat, August 24 2019. 13:20 IST

