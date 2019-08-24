Jaitley's demise 'big loss' for country, legal fraternity: Attorney General

-
ALSO READ
Reports of differences between AG, govt absolutely incorrect: Jaitley
Had sought panel of retired judges in CJI case, says AG Venugopal
Kejriwal, Smriti Irani among leaders to call on ailing Jaitely at AIIMS
Arun Jaitley: The Finance Minister who loved a good meal and good gossip
Rafale case: Will first decide on Centre's preliminary objections, says SC
-
Attorney General K K Venugopal on Saturday termed the passing away of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitley as a "big loss" for the country, his party and the legal fraternity.
Describing Jaitley as the brain behind managing difficult situations faced by the BJP, Venugopal said he had lost a "friend" who was an excellent lawyer and an equally good politician.
Condoling the death of the former Finance Minister, Venugopal told PTI: "His death is not only a loss for the country but also the legal community and his political party."
"We all will be missing him and his memory will last for long future to come (sic)," he added.
Jaitley, 66, who opted out of the Modi 2.0 government over health issues, died at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Saturday after being admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU