Phase II of panchayat polls in Telangana on Jan 25

: The second phase of the panchayat polls in will be held Friday amid tight security, the (SEC) said Thursday.

Polling would begin at 7 am and end at 1 pm even as counting would be taken up from 2 pm, the SEC said.

As many as 10,668 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in 3,342 panchayats while 63,480 candidates are in the fray for 26,191 wards, an official communication from the SEC said.

About 50,000 security personnel would be deployed to ensure peaceful polling, a told

The first phase was held on January 21 and third phase would be held on January 30.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)