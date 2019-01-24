Swine flu claims 11 lives in U'Khand in 20 days

Eleven people have died due to swine flu in Uttarakhand in just 20 days, with latest victim being a one-year-old child, a top said here Thursday.

Since the beginning of this month, 25 swine flu cases have been reported in the state out of which 11 have succumbed to the deadly virus, Health told reporters here.

Eleven patients suffering from the virus are still under treatment at various hospitals whereas three others have been cured and discharged from the hospitals, he said.

The latest death due to swine flu occurred Wednesday when a one-year-old child succumbed to the virus at here, he said.

The first swine flu death occurred at here on January 3 when 61-year-old succumbed to the virus.

However, Pant claimed the was fully geared up to deal with the disease with adequate stocks of required medicines available at the hospitals and isolation wards with 176 beds set up at district and base hospitals across the state.

On so many deaths occurring due to the disease in such a short span, Pant said many of the victims could not battle the virus as they were afflicted by multiple other diseases.

Swine flu is like seasonal which is curable but the virus can prove to be fatal in case of diabetics, children and the elderly, he said.

The most effective way to prevent the disease is going for early medical advice and avoiding contact with people when its symptoms are detected, he said.

Over 50 people had died due to swine flu in and three in since the beginning of this month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)