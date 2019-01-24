Five minor girls escape from MP shelter home, traced

Five minor girls living in a shelter home at town of the district escaped in the early hours of Thursday, but were traced by evening, police said.

All the five girls were traced by evening in Mandsaur, around 90km from here, and being brought back to Jaora, the police said.

The shelter home for minor orphans and destitute girls is run by an NGO, Kundan Welfare Society, Police Station in-charge S S Sharma said.

The five inmates broke open ventilator of the bathroom located on the first floor of the shelter home and from there they jumped onto the roof of an adjoining building and fled, he said.

After searching in the adjoining areas, the manager of the shelter home informed the police and also officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department in the afternoon, he said.

The girls are in the 10 to 17 age group, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Audyogik Kshetra Police Station in- charge B S Solanki said these girls were found in Mandsaur and being brought back to Jaora.

