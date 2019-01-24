JUST IN
Five minor girls escape from MP shelter home, traced

Press Trust of India  |  Ratlam (MP) 

Five minor girls living in a shelter home at Jaora town of the district escaped in the early hours of Thursday, but were traced by evening, police said.

All the five girls were traced by evening in Mandsaur, around 90km from here, and being brought back to Jaora, the police said.

The shelter home for minor orphans and destitute girls is run by an NGO, Kundan Welfare Society, Jaora Police Station in-charge S S Sharma said.

The five inmates broke open ventilator of the bathroom located on the first floor of the shelter home and from there they jumped onto the roof of an adjoining building and fled, he said.

After searching in the adjoining areas, the manager of the shelter home informed the police and also officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department in the afternoon, he said.

The girls are in the 10 to 17 age group, Sharma said.

Meanwhile, Jaora Audyogik Kshetra Police Station in- charge B S Solanki said these girls were found in Mandsaur and being brought back to Jaora.

