Photo exhibition: HC dismisses plea seeking against Loyola College principal

The Monday dismissed a plea seeking action against the principal of here for allegedly allowing display of some paintings on in an inappropriate manner.

Dismissing the plea, a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Justice said the petitioner has alternative remedy under the Criminal Procedure Code to proceed with.

The high court said the petitioner has not submitted a representation to the of Police, who was arraigned as a respondent in the petition.

He had instead made a representation to the of Police, who has not been arraigned as respondent in the petition, it said.

According to the petitioner, of Madippanur in Madurai District, some paintings were exhibited at on January 19-20. The exhibition was open to the public.

He alleged that some of the paintings degrading Hindu deities were also displayed at the exhibition.

Earlier, following complaints by the BJP and some Hindu outfits to the police against the exhibition, the college said it respected all religions.

"We do not or support anything that is tantamount to disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the society," the college, an autonomous Catholic minority institution, said in a statement.

Issuing the apology, the college had said the offensive paintings, put up as part of a cultural event, were "immediately" removed.

