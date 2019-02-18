Pickyourtrail receives USD 3 million series 'A' funding

: Travel has received close to USD 3 million series 'A' funding under its capital infusion plan, a top of the city-based company said Monday



is an company that delivers tailor-made international holidays to customers.

The capital infusion would be for continued product innovation, scaling up the technology platform and expansion of its technical team, the company said in a press release said here.

The funding was led by of GoFrugal Kumar Vembu, Shyam Sekhar of iThought, Girish Mathrubootham of Freshworks and Rajagopal Subramanian of Entrust, the release said.

"What's most exciting is the shift we are seeing in consumer behaviour. People are slowly getting comfortable booking vacations online", co- Hari Ganapathy said in the statement.

"...we believe we have taken a shot at changing the way people plan and book vacations over the next few years," he said.

On the investments made by GoFrugal, Kumar Vembu said, "Pickyourtrail is one of the most interesting brands that I have personally come across in recent times".

"There is a massive opportunity in the experience and I am excited to be partnering with them...", he added.

