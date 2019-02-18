London University MBA grad, her mother arrested for cheating five Delhi men: Police

To fulfil their dreams of living a lavish life, a MBA graduate along with her mother allegedly forged documents of their Greater Kailash house and sold the same property to five men, police said Monday.

(43) and her mother (65) have been arrested by the Police for allegedly duping the men to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore.

With the cheated money, they were leading a lavish life in five-star hotels of Delhi- They also made trips to the UK, the US, Singapore, and and were planning to net new targets, officials said.

They were arrested on Saturday after police got a tip off that the mother-daughter duo was staying at a hotel in New Friends Colony. A trap was laid at following which they were taken into custody, police said.

Investigations revealed that in 2014-15, Anuradha along with her mother cheated five persons to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore on the pretext of selling their house in Greater Kailash. On the basis of forged "Agreement to Sale", they sold their house to five different men and took money from them and fled, Ghanshyam Bansal, of Police (southeast) said.

Three cases of cheating were registered against the accused duo at stations. They were declared 'Proclaimed Offender' by a Saket court, he said.

During interrogation, Anuradha told police that in order to earn to quick money and live a lavish life, she hatched a conspiracy along with her mother to cheat people, the said.

Anuradha was arrested in 2015 by the in the murder case of a casino agent and was later released on bail, he said.

Anuradha, is a Commerce graduate from University and went abroad to pursue MBA. She completed her MBA (Finance) from After returning from UK, she started working as a freelance stock consultant, police said.

Further probe is underway, they added.

