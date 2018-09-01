JUST IN
Business Standard

Pilgrim dies of heart attack en route Vaishno Devi cave shrine

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 58-year-old man on a pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi died of heart attack on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Leeladhar Patel of Madhya Pradesh collapsed at Adh Kuwari and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, they said.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 20:15 IST

