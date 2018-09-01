Woman delivers baby on railway platform

A 27-year-old woman gave birth to a baby on a platform of railway station in district of north Friday, authorities said.

According to railway officials, the woman- Kanchandevi- who was travelling from to in Pushpak Express, started experiencing severe labour pains as soon as the train arrived at station in the evening.

"Watching her in great pain, other women passengers helped her out. She was taken out of the train compartment. The passengers approached a ticket checker, who immediately called a doctor from railway hospital," an said.

"The passengers started taking her to a lift. However, even before she could be boarded on to the lift, she delivered a baby boy on the platform," an said.

The woman as well as the baby are safe and they were admitted to a hospital to a local government hospital, the added.

