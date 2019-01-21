DVD on Netaji launched

-
ALSO READ
Won't accept Netaji's ashes without contesting DNA test: CK Bose
Netaji's contribution to freedom struggle beyond narrow politics: Krishna Bose
Qatar Airways clarifies, water tanker hit their plane
Indian-origin MPs in UK will be happy to assist India to bring back Netaji's ashes from Tokyo: Vaz
People deserve to know what happened to Netaji: Mamata
-
Ahead of the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a DVD on his life was launched on Monday by the Netaji Research Bureau.
This is a narrative of Netaji's life told in simple language and aimed particularly among young people, eminent academician Prof Sugata Bose said.
The English narration in the DVD was done by Chairperson of Netaji Research Bureau Krishna Bose, the niece-in-law of Netaji and former MP.
"I had two points in mind (while doing the narration). Generations who did not see him should learn what sacrifice for an ideal means - for him it was freedom.... Another point was Netaji's ability to unite people of different communities," Krishna Bose, author of several books on Netaji said.
"Ours is a multi-cultural, multi-religious nation but there is one bond somewhere. Netaji said you must not give up your other identities. If you are a Muslim, go to a mosque. If you are a Hindu, pray at a temple. But you must not forget there is a bond - we are Indians first," she said.
Krishna Bose's son and eminent academician Prof Sugata Bose said, an "engrossing story" has been told in the DVD.
Images used in it were taken from archives of the Netaji Research Bureau.
He said the narration has been done spontaneously and extempore by his mother.
A spokesman of the makers of the DVD said, Krishna Bose described the most dramatic episodes of Netaji's life - his escape from Calcutta in 1941 with the help of her late husband Sisir Kumar Bose and how final war of India's freedom movement was waged by Netaji.
Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Masayuki Taga was present at the programme.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU