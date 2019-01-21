DVD on Netaji launched

Ahead of the 122nd birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, a DVD on his life was launched on Monday by the Research Bureau.

This is a narrative of Netaji's life told in simple language and aimed particularly among young people, eminent academician Prof said.

The English narration in the DVD was done by of Research Bureau Krishna Bose, the of Netaji and former

"I had two points in mind (while doing the narration). Generations who did not see him should learn what sacrifice for an ideal means - for him it was freedom.... Another point was Netaji's ability to unite people of different communities," Krishna Bose, of several books on Netaji said.

"Ours is a multi-cultural, multi-religious nation but there is one bond somewhere. Netaji said you must not give up your other identities. If you are a Muslim, go to a mosque. If you are a Hindu, pray at a temple. But you must not forget there is a bond - we are Indians first," she said.

Krishna Bose's son and eminent academician Prof Sugata Bose said, an "engrossing story" has been told in the DVD.

Images used in it were taken from archives of the

He said the narration has been done spontaneously and extempore by his mother.

A of the makers of the DVD said, Krishna Bose described the most dramatic episodes of Netaji's life - his escape from in 1941 with the help of her late husband and how final war of India's freedom movement was waged by Netaji.

of in Kolkata Masayuki Taga was present at the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)