Piyush Goyal arrives in TN; state minister calls on him

arrived here on Thursday to hold the BJP's alliance discussions for the upcoming polls, with a calling on him late in the evening.

Goyal, the saffron party's election in-charge, said the "good news" regarding alliance would be given at the right time.

P Thangamani met Goyal here, but sources in the party said much should not be seen into the meeting as the two had been in regular touch as ministers.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Goyal indicated that he had arrived here to discuss alliance matters.

"I have come here to discuss how we will proceed as regards the election and to discuss with our party leaders and our friends to chart out the future path," he said.

Goyal's visit to the southern state came on a day when (BJP) chief said in Erode that the saffron party would forge a "strong" alliance in the

The ruling AIADMK in has also admitted that it has been holding "discreet talks" with the BJP, the PMK and the DMDK in order to ink a poll pact.

Asked about a possible alliance with the AIADMK, Goyal, who is the Union minister, said, "All possibilities are under consideration and discussions. At the right time, we will give you the good "



He said wanted to be represented in the next government, while exuding confidence that it would once again be led by the PM.

He underlined Modi's commitment towards the southern state and said the "cares" for the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Our government will always be committed for a better future for the people of Tamil Nadu," the added.

Goyal said Modi and late Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa "had a very close relationship".

He recalled that the former AIADMK supremo used to treat the like a "younger brother", though some thought there was some misunderstanding between the two.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)