Piyush Goyal calls on DMDK chief Vijayakanth

After firming up an alliance with the ruling AIADMK for the Lok Sabha polls, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday met with DMDK founder-president Vijayakanth at his residence here.
Goyal, also the BJP in-charge for Tamil Nadu, said the visit was to enquire about the actor-turned-politician's health.
"Everything in life is not about alliances and politics. There are some personal human relationships also," he told reporters after the meeting when asked if there was any alliance talks with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).
Goyal, flanked by senior DMDK leader Sudeesh and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, said "It was not about alliance or politics and the visit was to enquire about Captain's (as Vijayakanth is popularly known) health and for wishing him good health and long life."
Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah wanted him to convey their regards and best wishes for Vijayakanth's good health and long life.
"I am happy to see that he has recovered very well after his treatment (in the United States)," he said.
"Along with all the people of Tamil Nadu, we pray for his long life and good health in the service of the people..." he said.
Earlier,the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and the BJP sealed an alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections under which the saffron party would contest five of the 39 seats in the state.
After winding up the meeting with the AIADMK leaders, Goyal along with senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao and Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan drove straight to Vijayakanth's residence.
