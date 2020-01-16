Plan to start work soon on Mopa airport: GMR Group after SC verdict

Group on Thursday welcomed the judgment on Mopa international airport project in Goa and said it plans to start work soon for the new aerodrome.

In a late evening statement, Group said the court has lifted the suspension on environment clearance imposed through an order in March 2019 on construction of new greenfield airport at Mopa.

The commitment of Group to ensure compliance of best practices in maintaining and developing world-class airports has been re-affirmed, it added.

GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of the group, would be implementing the project.

Welcoming the ruling, said it plans to "commence work for the new airport in Goa soon, in compliance with the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court".

The new airport at Mopa is expected to enhance tourism and employment opportunities in Goa and open up new avenues for boosting the economy of the state, it added.

The apex court has cleared the decks for construction of the airport at Mopa by lifting the suspension on environmental clearance granted for the project, which would be spread over 2,131 acres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)