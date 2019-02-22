Plea for protection to runaway couples; SC seek reply from centre, Delhi govt

A plea in the by sought Friday that security be extended to some couples with inter-caste marriages who are facing threats from their families and social vigilante groups.

The apex court issued notices to the Centre, the and seeking their replies on the plea which said 12 inter-caste or community "runaway couples" were facing serious threats to their lives as their marriages were opposed by their families, 'khaps' and local community.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and S asked them to file their responses within two weeks.

'Khaps' are caste or community organisations in villages which at times act as quasi-judicial bodies and pronounce harsh punishments based on regressive and age-old customs and traditions.

The DCW plea has sought a direction to the authorities to provide safe house and round the clock personal police protection to these couples who are residing in temporary private accommodation arranged by the commission since February 1.

"The commission on account of insufficient manpower, facilities, and security arrangements is not in a position to provide sustained accommodation to such couples for a long time considering the legal and security implication which may arise," the plea said.

The petition said these runaway couples had initially approached an NGO here for shelter but later they were rescued by the DCW following complaint of extortion and abuse.

It said threat extended to these couples was violative of their fundamental right to choose life partner.

"In these circumstances, the petitioner (DCW) is moving this court under Article 32 of the Constitution beseeching this court to issue appropriate directions to the state and the central government to provide security and safe house to runaway couples with the help and assistance of respective Women's Commissions set up by the state government, if necessary," the plea said.

"It is submitted that in absence of any such protection from the state and the authorities, the runaway couples may become a victim of honour crimes," it said.

It also said that one of these couples had approached the seeking protection and on February 5 the high court had directed the (SHO) to provide protection.

The plea also referred to an apex court verdict delivered last year in a matter relating to attacks by 'khap' panchayats or associations against an adult man and woman opting for

It said that the top court, in its last year verdict, had issued several directions to the Centre and state governments to take preventive steps to combat honour crimes.

It sought a direction to the authorities to undertake all necessary steps as mandated by the apex court in its 2018 verdict.

In its plea, the DCW has given several suggestions for consideration of the court including immediate implementation of the guidelines laid down by the apex court in its last year judgement by all the states, particularly setting-up of safe homes in every district.

