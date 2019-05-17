Plea in HC for payment of salaries of EDMC, North MCD teachers and doctors

A plea was moved in the High Court Friday seeking directions to the municipal corporations of north and east to disburse the salaries of March and April to the primary teachers and doctors employed by them.

The application by NGO Social Jurist contended that while the teachers have not been paid for these two months, in February they received meagre amounts like Rs 4 and Rs 8 as salary after deduction of tax.

The NGO, in its plea filed through Ashok Agarwal, also said the residential doctors of have gone on a pen-down strike since Thursday in protest against non-payment of March and April salaries.

The application, which is likely to be listed for hearing on May 21, was filed in the NGO's main petition highlighting the non-payment of salaries of teachers employed by the East Municipal Corporation and

The petition has contended that non-payment of the teachers' salaries, would adversely affect the of thousands of students studying in the schools run by the two corporations.

It has claimed that this would amount to a violation of the mandate of the Right to Act of 2009 as well as the fundamental right to livelihood guaranteed under the Constitution.

