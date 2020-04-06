JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19: Bhopal, Kanpur tighten lockdown; only milk, meds, media allowed
Business Standard

Coronavirus impact: PM Modi chairs Cabinet meeting via video-conferencing

This is perhaps the first time in the country's history that a meeting of the council of ministers or the cabinet is being held virtually

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi Cabinet
PM Modi chairing the virtual Cabinet meeting. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday via video-conferencing amidst a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be followed by a meeting of the Cabinet, also to be held via video-conferencing.

This is perhaps the first time in the country's history that a meeting of the council of ministers or the cabinet is being held virtually.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the ongoing 21-day lockdown are likely to be discussed during the meetings.
First Published: Mon, April 06 2020. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU