PM Modi condemns killing of BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Prime Minister Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country.

Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president in his house in district on Saturday night.

Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. — Chowkidar (@narendramodi) May 5, 2019

