PM Modi condemns killing of BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country.

Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country.

 
