PM Modi condemns killing of BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday condemned the killing of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no place for violence in the country.
Militants shot dead BJP's district vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house in Anantnag district on Saturday night.
Extending condolences, he said, "There is no place for such violence in our country.
Strongly condemn the killing of @BJP4JnK leader Shri Ghulam Mohammed Mir. His contribution towards strengthening the party in J&K will always be remembered. There is no place for such violence in our country. Condolences to his family and well-wishers.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2019
