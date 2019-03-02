JUST IN
Business Standard

PM hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in the coming days.

"Handed over a 'Chadar' that would be presented at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 807th Urs in the coming days," the prime minister tweeted.

A delegation comprising heads of both 'anjumans' of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee on Saturday met Modi, who handed them over the 'chadar'.

The delegation welcomed the prime minister with 'dastarbandi' and prayed for the country's peace, safety, harmony, a statement from the delegation said.

Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present.

