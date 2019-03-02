PM hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

-
ALSO READ
Naqvi-led Muslim delegation invites PM Modi to Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah
Gujarat ATS arrests Ajmer Dargah blast accused
Ajmer Sharif chief asks govt to not allow Pakistani devotees to visit shrine after Pulwama attack
Foundation stone laid for Sree Narayana Guru pilgrimage circuit
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in the coming days.
"Handed over a 'Chadar' that would be presented at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 807th Urs in the coming days," the prime minister tweeted.
A delegation comprising heads of both 'anjumans' of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah and the Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee on Saturday met Modi, who handed them over the 'chadar'.
The delegation welcomed the prime minister with 'dastarbandi' and prayed for the country's peace, safety, harmony, a statement from the delegation said.
Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU