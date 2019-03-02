PM hands over 'chadar' to be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

on Saturday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the in the coming days.

"Handed over a 'Chadar' that would be presented at the on the 807th in the coming days," the tweeted.

A delegation comprising heads of both 'anjumans' of the and the on Saturday met Modi, who handed them over the 'chadar'.

The delegation welcomed the with 'dastarbandi' and prayed for the country's peace, safety, harmony, a statement from the delegation said.

was also present.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)