Maha CM reviews airport works, including ones at Shirdi, Pune

The government has sanctioned several works in connection with development of airports in the state, said a statement from the chief minister's office.

These include allotting land to for an aviation fuel station at the Shirdi Airport, and appointing a for Pune's greenfield Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport, the CMO statement said.

Additional land was also allotted at to the Indian Oil Corporation, it said.

The decisions were taken at the 66th board meeting of the Airport Development Company Limited which was chaired by Devendra Fadnavis, the statement informed.

Airport, spread over 400 hectares in Kakadi village in district, was inaugurated by on October 2, 2017.

Work at airports in Shirdi, Amravati, Purandar, Chandrapur, Karad, Solapur, Dhule and Phaltan were reviewed as well as the progress of the Centre's regional air connectivity scheme 'UDAN'.

Fadnavis also approved various road and infrastructure works in Nagpur's MIHAN and allotted funds for them, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)