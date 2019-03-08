Govt took several steps to further women empowerment: PM

Friday said he was proud that his government took several decisions to further women empowerment.

In his message on International Women's Day, he said he salutes the spirit of 'Nari Shakti' (women power).

"On International Women's Day, we salute our indomitable We are proud to have taken numerous decisions that have furthered women empowerment. Every Indian is proud of the stupendous accomplishments of women in various spheres," the said.

According to UN Women, the theme for this year is 'think equal, build smart, innovate for change'.

