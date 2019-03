Arun compiles break of 95 to enter round two

Karnataka's M S Arun hit the high notes as he brought off a break of 95 to breeze past Swapnil of 3-0 in a first round match of the CCI All India Open Snooker Championship here on Saturday.

Arun's tournament-high break bettered the 83 done by Abhishek and helped him notch up a 67-16, 95-30, 76-23 victory over the Aurangabad-based at the Cricket Club of India.

Mumbai's Nitesh Madan also impressed as he rolled in two notable breaks of 49 and 78 to blank city rival Harmehr Mago 3-0 to enter round three.

Results (all from unless stated otherwise) Round 1: (Andhra Pradesh) beat Khushit Shah 3-0; beat K Venkatesham 3-0; M S Arun (Karnataka) beat Swapnil (Aurangabad) 3-0; beat Joseph Menezes 3-1 (59-24, 61-29, 51-62, 70-37); beat 3-0; (Delhi) beat Rohan Kothare (Aurangabad) 3-2; R Loganathan (Tamil Nadu) beat Ajinkya Yelve 3-1; (Delhi) beat Sahil Dhiren Shah 3-1; Sagar Desai beat Luv Boricha 3-0; Mitang Soni beat Sheikh 3-1.

Round 2: Nitesh Madan beat Harmehr Mago 3-0; Avinash Kumar (Delhi) beat (Pune) 3-1; beat (Pune) 3-1; (Delhi) beat Sagar Desai 3-1; Poras Shah beat Selvel Samuel 3-1; Manoj Nandwani (Thane) beat 3-1.(84-39, 43-73, 44-33, 61-18);



Round 3: Nabil Lakadawala beat Ejaz Merchant 3-1; Dhruv Sitwala beat Ameya Sankhala 3-1; Taaha Khan (Pune) beat Rushabh Gohil 3-1.

