PM Narendra Modi attends mass wedding ceremony in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat and blessed the couples

Topics
Narendra Modi | India Prime Minister | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Bhavnagar 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a mass wedding ceremony held in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat and blessed the couples.

The event was organised at Jawahar Maidan by a foundation.

As many as 551 girls whose fathers had died tied the knot at the mega event.

On the occasion, the prime minister urged the newly-weds not to organise a separate wedding function afterwards under the pressure of relatives after reaching home and instead save that money for their children.

Modi was on a tour of Gujarat where Assembly polls will be held in December.

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valsad district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 22:37 IST

