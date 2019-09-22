PM Modi meets CEOs from energy sector in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met CEOs from the energy sector on the first day of his week-long US visit here on Saturday.

"Further energising India-USA friendship. Among the first engagements of PM @narendramodi in Houston is a meeting with CEOs from the energy sector. India and USA are looking to diversify cooperation in this sector," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

It also posted a couple of photographs from the meeting, which was attended by the chief executive officers (CEOs) of some top oil companies based in the United States.

The prime minister is scheduled to address over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the "Howdy, Modi" event on Sunday, in which he will be joined by US President Donald Trump.

The event at the sprawling NRG football stadium here will be the largest gathering ever for an elected foreign leader visiting the US, other than the Pope.

